Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holder Weitz Investment Management Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose; Tempur Sealy International (Tp (TPX) Holder Augustine Asset Management Has Boosted Position

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (TPX) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The institutional investor held 23,859 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 17,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy International (Tp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $78.31. About 566,099 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 222,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 3.87M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.78 million, down from 4.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 6.45 million shares traded or 118.66% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 227,000 shares to 242,000 shares, valued at $24.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT) by 639,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,952 shares to 32,499 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bank (Ibn) (NYSE:IBN) by 48,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,649 shares, and cut its stake in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (NYSE:CHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,223 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Vulcan Value Partners Limited Co has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 920 shares. Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,000 shares. American Gru Inc reported 91,826 shares. Argent Tru invested in 0.02% or 3,674 shares. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 1.68 million shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 28,124 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% or 11,266 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,823 shares. Manor Road Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Co invested in 1.01% or 100,000 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP owns 0.91% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 575,100 shares. Paloma Prns Management Company holds 3,768 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation invested in 0% or 3,631 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).