Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holder S&Co Raised Position; As Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Stock Declined, Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Cut by $33.76 Million Its Stake

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 489,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.63 million, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $65.76. About 352,345 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK; 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 16,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 434,935 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53M, up from 417,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $26.07. About 14.06 million shares traded or 307.99% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY

Analysts await Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.18 per share. PB’s profit will be $81.04M for 13.93 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 451,495 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $151.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 946,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.