Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holder Route One Investment Company LP Has Increased Position by $9.04 Million as Shares Rose; As Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Park West Asset Management Lifted Holding

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 347,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 7.54 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.16 million, up from 7.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 3.61 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 99.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 341,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The hedge fund held 685,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.32M, up from 344,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $577.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 346,373 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 111,556 shares to 3.19M shares, valued at $31.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfenex Inc (NYSEMKT:PFNX) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 853,132 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Roku Stock Looks Poised to Be Acquired – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon, Boingo Wifi Partner To Improve Verizon’s 5G Presence in Phoenix – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boingo Wireless: A Growth Stock To Buy On Mobile Data Growth And 5G Adoption – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DZS Selected by GTD Group for Whole Home Managed Wi-Fi – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WIFI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 28.39% less from 57.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.01% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Millennium Llc invested in 0.01% or 539,491 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 16,222 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 563,641 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) or 350 shares. Cambridge Investment Research reported 14,665 shares stake. 1492 Ltd invested 3.3% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited owns 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 9,012 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 884,628 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na owns 5,560 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 5,112 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Next Century Growth owns 102,099 shares. Kistler invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 174,670 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio.

More important recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Liberty Global (LBTYB) Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com”, Streetinsider.com published: “Liberty Global (LBTYA) Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C by 2,570 shares to 29,692 shares, valued at $32.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.