Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holder Mig Capital Upped Its Position; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stock Rose While Proxima Capital Management Cut by $480,200 Its Holding

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 207,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.12 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.44 million, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 5.39 million shares traded or 66.77% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 68,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 531,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.57M market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 223,852 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 5.23M shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 516,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group Holdings – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Pays the First Portion of the Dividend Approved at the April 23, 2019 Shareholders’ Meeting – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MagnaChip Semiconductor Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Springowl Assoc Limited Co reported 133,082 shares stake. S Squared Techs Limited Liability Com reported 257,653 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Oaktree Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 0.46% or 3.25M shares. Arrowstreet Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Barclays Public Limited reported 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 241,265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 0.01% or 11,061 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Com holds 139,018 shares. North Run Capital Ltd Partnership owns 1.21M shares for 5.71% of their portfolio. Sei reported 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 23,445 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 62,697 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX).