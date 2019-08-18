Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holder First Allied Advisory Services Has Lifted Stake by $502,152 as Valuation Rose; Popular (BPOP) Position Has Increased by Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 37.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 85,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 312,452 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 226,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 225,507 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 26.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 20,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 99,198 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 78,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 3.98 million shares traded or 43.97% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 23,178 shares to 999,277 shares, valued at $19.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Fuel Gas Co (NYSE:NFG) by 22,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,026 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru accumulated 100 shares. Nicholas Inv Partners Ltd Partnership stated it has 73,666 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Burney owns 45,485 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.16% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). 96,960 were reported by Maverick Limited. Amp Investors reported 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Nordea Mgmt owns 164,140 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests Communications has 90,598 shares. Raffles Associates Ltd Partnership owns 14.39% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 252,400 shares. First Hawaiian Bank reported 1,915 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 63 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). 28,153 are held by Gam Holding Ag. Axa has 0.07% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 340,300 shares.

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 12th – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Popular (BPOP) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Popular (BPOP): Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 26th – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 48,729 shares to 45,188 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 5,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,955 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group Holdings – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.