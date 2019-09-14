Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Its Position by $98.52 Million; As Kirby (KEX) Share Value Rose, Fruth Investment Management Decreased by $385,086 Its Stake

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 4,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 18,096 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 23,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $82.89. About 420,753 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 338.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 3.79 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.21M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 4.41M shares traded or 1.30% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tracking Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group Holdings – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 350,467 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $19.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 2.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.41M shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (Put) (NYSE:SNA).

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $43.88M for 29.19 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.