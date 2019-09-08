Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holder Cipher Capital LP Decreased Its Stake; As Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) Stock Rose, Rivernorth Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 61.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 14,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 8,970 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217,000, down from 23,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 13.02 million shares traded or 241.80% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) by 34.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 33,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% . The institutional investor held 64,990 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 98,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Calif Mun Fd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 1,584 shares traded. MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) has risen 23.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (NYSE:PHD) by 67,644 shares to 415,513 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ) by 155,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 591,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY).

