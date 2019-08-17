Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Norinchukin Bank The Has Increased Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 24,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 468,209 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37 million, up from 443,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 9.87M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MLN VS $164.5 MLN; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN BEGINS CONFERENCE CALL ON TRANS MOUNTAIN DECISION; 16/05/2018 – Canada Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Pipeline Losses; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – KML WILL CONSULT WITH VARIOUS STAKEHOLDERS IN AN EFFORT TO REACH AGREEMENTS BY MAY 31ST THAT MAY ALLOW PROJECT TO PROCEED; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 16/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Said Will Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31 Unless Political Uncertainty Removed; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4.34M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.15M, down from 6.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 4.25M shares traded or 49.67% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 1,676 shares to 203,045 shares, valued at $37.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust Etf (SPY) by 4,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,803 shares, and has risen its stake in W/I.

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $7.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli& Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12,811 shares to 208,482 shares, valued at $27.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Expressco (NYSE:AXP) by 19,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,021 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson &Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

