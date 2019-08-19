Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holder Boston Partners Increased Its Stake by $134.84 Million; Miura Global Management Decreased Holding in Visa (V) as Shares Rose

Boston Partners increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 90.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 5.62M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11.84 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.67M, up from 6.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 4.32M shares traded or 56.22% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.86 million, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.31 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 4,941 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.91% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rmsincerbeaux Limited Liability Company accumulated 91,750 shares. Centurylink Investment Management Company holds 7,990 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Saratoga And Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 10,580 shares. Brinker Inc has 0.71% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 119,948 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited invested in 53,481 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc holds 742,672 shares. Aviance Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 7,441 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 1.34 million were reported by Windacre Partnership Limited Liability. 31,139 were accumulated by Archford Cap Strategies Lc. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Llc holds 5,765 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Skylands Limited Com has 1.94% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 1.96M shares. Bokf Na owns 122,754 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 251,806 shares to 3.18M shares, valued at $73.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 40,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Archrock Inc.

