Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holder Alpine Investment Management Boosted Holding; Southeast Asset Advisors Upped Its Holding in Centurylink (CTL) as Share Value Rose

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 2773.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 151.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 156.47 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46B, up from 5.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 2.98M shares traded or 12.14% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 106,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 10.52 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of stock or 8,000 shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192.

