Liberty Global Plc (LBTYB) and Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Comparing side by side

Since Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) and Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) are part of the CATV Systems industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global Plc 25 1.70 N/A 2.52 10.16 Roku Inc. 65 13.61 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Liberty Global Plc and Roku Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Roku Inc. 0.00% -4% -2.1%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Liberty Global Plc and Roku Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Roku Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Roku Inc. has an average price target of $67.8, with potential downside of -30.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Liberty Global Plc and Roku Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.26% and 60.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Roku Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Global Plc -4.34% 21.81% -11.79% -19.94% -40.47% 21.81% Roku Inc. 28.37% 47.27% 66.02% 89.67% 136.09% 172%

For the past year Liberty Global Plc was less bullish than Roku Inc.

Summary

Roku Inc. beats Liberty Global Plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Roku, Inc. primarily operates a TV streaming platform. Its platform allows users to discover and access a range of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of June 30, 2017, the company had approximately 13.3 million subscribers. It also provides streaming media players and accessories under Roku brand to access its TV streaming platform, as well as sells branded channels on remote controls. In addition, the company manufactures and sells TVs; and offers advertising products, including videos ads, interactive video ads, audience development promotions, and brand sponsorships. It offers its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as through Website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.