Liberty Global Plc (LBTYB) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are CATV Systems companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Liberty Global Plc has 0.26% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 73.66% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Liberty Global Plc has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 3.10% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Liberty Global Plc and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Liberty Global Plc
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|161.82%
|10.65%
|3.16%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Liberty Global Plc and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Liberty Global Plc
|N/A
|25
|10.16
|Industry Average
|399.37M
|246.80M
|54.31
Liberty Global Plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Liberty Global Plc is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Liberty Global Plc and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Liberty Global Plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.29
|3.10
|2.62
As a group, CATV Systems companies have a potential upside of 63.68%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Liberty Global Plc and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Liberty Global Plc
|-4.34%
|21.81%
|-11.79%
|-19.94%
|-40.47%
|21.81%
|Industry Average
|11.89%
|13.74%
|14.70%
|18.47%
|38.55%
|34.70%
For the past year Liberty Global Plc’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Dividends
Liberty Global Plc does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Liberty Global Plc’s competitors beat Liberty Global Plc on 7 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.