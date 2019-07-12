Liberty Global Plc (LBTYB) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are CATV Systems companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Liberty Global Plc has 0.26% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 73.66% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Liberty Global Plc has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 3.10% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Liberty Global Plc and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global Plc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 161.82% 10.65% 3.16%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Liberty Global Plc and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global Plc N/A 25 10.16 Industry Average 399.37M 246.80M 54.31

Liberty Global Plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Liberty Global Plc is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Liberty Global Plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.29 3.10 2.62

As a group, CATV Systems companies have a potential upside of 63.68%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Liberty Global Plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Global Plc -4.34% 21.81% -11.79% -19.94% -40.47% 21.81% Industry Average 11.89% 13.74% 14.70% 18.47% 38.55% 34.70%

For the past year Liberty Global Plc’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Liberty Global Plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Liberty Global Plc’s competitors beat Liberty Global Plc on 7 of the 6 factors.