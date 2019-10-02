Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Valuation Rose While Bridgewater Associates LP Has Increased Stake; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Upped Its Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Position

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 130,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 371,090 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.02M, up from 241,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24.24. About 1.64M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 17,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 472,330 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.50M, up from 454,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 11.49M shares traded or 80.08% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3,511 shares to 21,058 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,032 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $352.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 27,881 shares to 136,894 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.