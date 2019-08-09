Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Stock Rose While Arga Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $3.02 Million; Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Decreased Its Holding

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 46.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 125,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 144,200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 269,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 3.22M shares traded or 89.94% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 40,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.24 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $75.43. About 2.06 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 17,298 shares to 9.88 million shares, valued at $379.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM) by 32,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Commercial Bank holds 0% or 3,902 shares. Moreover, Franklin has 0.04% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 843,909 shares. Manchester Management Llc has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Dean Associates Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.23% or 19,092 shares. The Japan-based Norinchukin Bancorporation The has invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Stratos Wealth Prns reported 4,420 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability owns 109,079 shares. 7,823 were reported by First. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First Bank holds 24,656 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 69,953 were reported by Finemark Savings Bank And. Pointstate Limited Partnership owns 0.28% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 170,900 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.1% or 555,013 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap Inc owns 7,391 shares. 98,785 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Markets.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,975 shares to 42,104 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 28,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

