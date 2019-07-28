Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Stake Held by Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc; As Accenture Plc Class A F (ACN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bradley Foster & Sargent Cut Its Holding by $328,064

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Class A F (ACN) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 1,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,643 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, down from 26,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Class A F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 1.26M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 226% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 282,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 407,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 1.02 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

