Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Shareholder Northern Trust Raised Stake by $300,600 as Market Value Rose; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder Academy Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 12,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 887,942 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.13M, up from 875,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 955,003 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 2,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,177 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.74 million, down from 90,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $292.16. About 540,579 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 61,006 shares to 3.74M shares, valued at $272.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 105,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,540 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bayer Ag (BAYRY) by 590,966 shares to 962,245 shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,355 were accumulated by Proshare Advsrs Limited Com. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd owns 225,631 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 305,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio. World Asset Mgmt reported 5,798 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Communication owns 9,440 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Blair William Communication Il invested in 0.16% or 104,399 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Cornercap Counsel invested 0.12% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. World Invsts holds 0.11% or 1.82 million shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0.09% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Bloom Tree Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested in 135,460 shares or 3.64% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.06% stake. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 2,351 shares.

