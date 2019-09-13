Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Share Value Rose While Wetherby Asset Management Has Upped Its Position; Punch Card Management LP Increases Stake in Baidu (BIDU)

Punch Card Management Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch Card Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 316,295 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.12 million, up from 266,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch Card Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $111.5. About 4.08 million shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 521.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 58,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 69,118 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, up from 11,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 3.89M shares traded or 72.19% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Liberty Global (LBTYA) Posts Earnings in Q4, Sells Swiss Unit – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting LBTYA Put And Call Options For October 25th – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Liberty Global Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global: Unclear Path To Shareholder Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $913.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,731 shares to 87,837 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,117 shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Baidu (BIDU) Expands Presence in AI Space With Chongqing Deal – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu (BIDU) Invests $200M in Neusoft, Expands AI Presence – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Share Price Is Down 51% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SE, BIDU, CMCM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.