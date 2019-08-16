Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Market Value Rose While Altrinsic Global Advisors Lowered by $1.81 Million Its Holding; Wesbanco (WSBC) Holding Maintained by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 75,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4.11 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.50 million, down from 4.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 2.18M shares traded or 24.92% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) by 1809.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 13,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.32% . The institutional investor held 13,885 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552,000, up from 727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Wesbanco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 135,030 shares traded. WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has declined 24.79% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBC News: 24/04/2018 – WesBanco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 12 Days; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION; 02/05/2018 – WesBanco Presenting at Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – WesBanco Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO, REPORTS PACT & PLAN OF MERGER WITH FARMERS CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – WesBanco, Inc. Announces Agreement And Plan Of Merger With Farmers Capital Bank Corporation; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – DEAL FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $378.2 MLN; 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – WesBanco-Farmers Transaction Anticipated to Be Approximately 3% Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ONE-TIME MERGER CHARGES, DEAL IS ANTICIPATED TO BE ABOUT 5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSBC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 0.50% more from 30.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 7,983 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 283,309 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation holds 856,677 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Gp Incorporated has 692 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Creative Planning owns 40,416 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation has 12,862 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Services Inc has invested 0% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Barclays Pcl holds 16,004 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated owns 1.46M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated has 3.86 million shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability owns 0% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 10,076 shares. Lbmc Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) or 5,769 shares. Voya Inv Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). 75,527 were reported by Goldman Sachs Incorporated. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 44,289 shares.

More notable recent WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders – PRNewswire” on May 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Old Line Bank director abruptly resigns ahead of WesBanco merger – Washington Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “WesBanco, Inc. to Host 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, July 24 – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4,078 shares to 28,632 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 392,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,400 shares to 356,523 shares, valued at $43.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 224,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP).

