Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Holding Increased by Eminence Capital Lp; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Decreased Extra Space Storage (EXR) Position by $2.07 Million; Stock Price Rose

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 49,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23 million, down from 68,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $116.65. About 1.00 million shares traded or 24.25% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR)

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 17,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 521,455 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.07M, up from 504,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 2.14M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $7.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) by 69,061 shares to 314,537 shares, valued at $26.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 91,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Benchmark starts Liberty Global, LILA at Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) CEO Mike Fries on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Liberty Global to Present at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7554.46 up 26.91 points – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Extra Space Storage Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) CEO Joe Margolis on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Extra Space Storage: Fast Growing REIT In Recession-Resistant Industry – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Self Storage Performance Scoreboard For 2018: How Did Your REIT Measure Up, And Who Came Out On Top? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly CFO Sells Highlight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 86,300 shares to 104,100 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 75,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.2 per share. EXR’s profit will be $159.37M for 23.52 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.