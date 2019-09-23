Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Holder Arga Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.13 Million as Valuation Rose; Soroban Capital Partners LP Stake In Sony (SNE) Was Raised

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 56.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 81,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 62,287 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, down from 144,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.36. About 1.87M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 910,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 3.83 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.75 million, up from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.17. About 296,214 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 21/05/2018 – Sony to buy majority stake in EMI Music Publishing for $2.3bn; 29/05/2018 – Gaming Realms Signs Licensing Deal With Sony to Create Gaming Website; 28/03/2018 – The Japan Times: Sony looks to boost highly skilled workforce with 5% pay rises and record bonuses; 21/05/2018 – MUBADALA-LED INVESTOR GROUP, SONY REACH PACT FOR SONY TO BUY; 21/05/2018 – Sony to Buy Mubadala’s Stake in EMI Music Publishing; 09/04/2018 – Sony has redesigned its autonomous entertainment robot Aibo that can form an emotional bond with owners; 09/03/2018 – MEDIA-Sony held preliminary talks to acquire a majority stake in EMI Music – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Variety: Sony Lays Off 12 at Crackle; More Cuts Likely Coming in TV, Film Units; 23/04/2018 – Sony works on housekeeping robot that can cook; 21/05/2018 – SONY TO BUY OUT EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING FOR ABOUT $1.9B

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $6.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 550,585 shares to 5.33M shares, valued at $694.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $683.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 14,125 shares to 18,450 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 711,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN).