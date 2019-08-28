Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) At $26.00 Forms Top; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Upped Best Buy (BBY) Position By $393,411

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased Best Buy Inc (BBY) stake by 2.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab acquired 5,541 shares as Best Buy Inc (BBY)’s stock rose 3.66%. The Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 280,293 shares with $19.92 million value, up from 274,752 last quarter. Best Buy Inc now has $18.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 1.29 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.25 BLN FIVE-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Benefits From Strong Consumer Confidence; 25/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q EPS 72c; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N FY SHR VIEW $4.97, REV VIEW $41.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC SAYS 5-YR FACILITY AGREEMENT PERMITS BORROWINGS UP TO $1.25 BLN & TERMINATES IN APRIL 2023 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy Appoints Richelle Parham to Best Buy Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – CAPITAL GROWTH EXITED SKX, DDR, DHI, MLCO, BBY IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.01% or 676 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.11% or 37,777 shares in its portfolio. 8,391 were reported by Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership. Quantbot Technology Lp stated it has 36,679 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corp has 80,240 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corp Mi invested in 0% or 12 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) or 37 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 0% or 806 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 731,378 shares. Summit Gru Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 5,700 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Co reported 109,762 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.07% or 402,109 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 3.41 million shares. Fincl Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 70 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Best Buy Co has $88 highest and $7200 lowest target. $80’s average target is 16.09% above currents $68.91 stock price. Best Buy Co had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) on Friday, March 1 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”.