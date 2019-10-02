Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYK) Position Boosted by Manor Road Capital Partners Llc; First Foundation Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) as Stock Price Rose

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYK) by 75.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 3.25M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.22M, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.99B market cap company. It closed at $23.41 lastly. It is down 0.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 19.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 18,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 77,639 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.87M, down from 96,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $261.02. About 863,866 shares traded or 58.26% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sunrise Communications Confirms Advanced Talks with Liberty Global (LBTYA) Regarding Possible Acquisition of UPC Switzerland – StreetInsider.com” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tracking Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group Holdings – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate S (NRO) by 95,902 shares to 110,491 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 EPS, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.79M for 18.97 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.