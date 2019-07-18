Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Valuation Rose While Manor Road Capital Partners Has Upped by $110.43 Million Its Position; Tobam Has Cut Autohome (ATHM) Holding by $6.61 Million; Share Price Rose

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.70 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 1.06M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Tobam decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 62,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,940 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, down from 139,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 942,657 shares traded or 2.05% up from the average. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 0.36% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80

Analysts await Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 16.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ATHM’s profit will be $131.04 million for 18.67 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Autohome Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.59% EPS growth.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cia De Minas Buenaventur (NYSE:BVN) by 242,358 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $30.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) by 33,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply International Inc.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 250,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $30.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,000 shares, and cut its stake in Transdign Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

