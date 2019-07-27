Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Valuation Rose While Manor Road Capital Partners Boosted Holding by $110.43 Million; As Cabot (CBT) Share Price Declined, Cabot-Wellington Cut Its Holding by $5.05 Million

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.70 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 914,591 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 303,355 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04, EST. 99C; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Hosts Investor Day Today, May 24, 2018 in New York City; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP QTRLY NET SALES $818 MLN VS $678 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBT); 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Loss/Shr $2.80; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Introduces Interactive Carbon Selection Tool for Sediment Remediation Applications

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. CBT’s profit will be $58.48M for 11.49 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.01% EPS growth.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.