Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Shareholder Manor Road Capital Partners Boosted Holding; Wedbush Securities Increases Stake in China Petroleum & Chem (SNP)

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chem (SNP) by 193.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 5,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% . The institutional investor held 8,329 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $568,000, up from 2,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in China Petroleum & Chem for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.39. About 80,351 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 11/04/2018 – FACTBOX-China’s underground natural gas storage facilities; 25/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. On Other; 15/04/2018 – Sinopec’s Hainan refinery pumps jet fuel via pipeline for first time; 02/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC TO EXPAND LNG TERMINALS AT QINGDAO AND TIANJIN, TO HAVE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ZHEJIANG TERMINAL SOON – SENIOR COMPANY OFFICIAL; 17/04/2018 – Unipec and ENOC place lowest offers in Bangladesh oil import tender; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS GASOLINE AND DIESEL FROM ALL OF ITS REFINERIES WILL REACH NATIONAL 6 FUEL STANDARD BY OCTOBER 2018; 22/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Deficiency Letter from NASDAQ; 26/04/2018 – FACTBOX-China refinery maintenance outages in Spring/Summer 2018; 12/04/2018 – CHINA MARCH CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 39.17 MLN TONNES VS 32.26 MLN TONNES IN FEBRUARY – CUSTOMS

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 298,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.95M, up from 4.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.42. About 963,886 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Activist investor AOC gets Sunrise Communications stake: source – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Liberty Global closes â‚¬19B asset sale to Vodafone – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Liberty Global (LBTYA) Spins Off Latin American Business – Nasdaq” published on January 03, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global Named in Dow Jones World Sustainability Index For 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,786 shares to 5,859 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 20,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,171 shares, and cut its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

More notable recent China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “50 Highest Foreign Stock Dividend Yields – June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 A-Rated Stocks the Smart Money Is Piling Into – Investorplace.com” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Petrobras refineries sale lures trading firms, PetroChina, Aramco – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “Humana’s 2020 Medicare Health Plans Demonstrate More Ways to Care for the Whole Person – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: October 01, 2019.