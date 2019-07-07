Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Share Value Rose While Manor Road Capital Partners Has Upped Its Stake; Mednax (MD) Holder Tiverton Asset Management Decreased Holding as Valuation Declined

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 86.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 91,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,245 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 105,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 356,220 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q EPS 81c-EPS 86c; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX INC – WITH ACQUISITION, FOUR PHYSICIAN GROUP PRACTICES HAVE BECOME PART OF MEDNAX IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – MEDNAX in Collaboration with Memorial Regional Hospital Earns National Accreditation for Adult Congenital Heart Program; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS ALSO SHORT ENVISION HEALTHCARE, MEDNAX: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Mednax Board in Connection With Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Leading Texas Radiology Practice; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves Inefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Rev $901.9M

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.70 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 884,786 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,000 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $67.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 20.20% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MD’s profit will be $68.14 million for 7.99 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.21% EPS growth.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,530 shares to 7,448 shares, valued at $614,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 7,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

