Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Market Value Rose While Manor Road Capital Partners Has Increased by $7.77 Million Its Stake; Granahan Investment Management Holding In Sps Commerce (SPSC) Was Raised

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sps Commerce (SPSC) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 20,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The hedge fund held 249,992 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.55M, up from 229,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sps Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 156,481 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 13/03/2018 Retailers Raise Vendor Supply Chain Acumen with SPS Commerce Online Training Programs; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $242 MLN TO $244 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.70 TO $0.74; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 EPS 70c-EPS 74c; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.9% of SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 31C; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Modernize SPS Elevators SE-3 & SE-4 Louis Stokes VAMC Cleveland, OH 44106; 16/03/2018 – SPS COMMERCE NAMES THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 298,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.95M, up from 4.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 1.04 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold SPSC shares while 58 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 2.37% more from 16.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8,703 shares to 72,654 shares, valued at $8.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital by 585,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).