Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Holder Manor Road Capital Partners Upped Holding; Union Pacific (UNP) Position Has Increased by Palestra Capital Management Llc

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18M, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 1.89M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.70M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 1.06 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 454,650 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $133.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 219,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785,285 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 40,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $19.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).