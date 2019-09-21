Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Holder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Upped Holding; Shareholder Blair William & Company Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 298,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.95M, up from 4.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.07. About 9.10 million shares traded or 272.75% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 3,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 266,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $505.59M, up from 263,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON ASSIGNED FIRST TIME IDR RATING OF A+ BY FITCH; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMAZON & RING HAVE DROPPED PRICE OF RING VIDEO DOORBELL TO $99.99; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes — Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier Bardem Set to Star and Executive Produce; 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own

