Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Holder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Boosted Holding by $110.43 Million as Valuation Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Holding Has Increased by Hilltop Holdings Inc

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 4.70M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 2.41 million shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 2,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,532 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, up from 8,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REVOKE AUTHORIZATION FOR EXPORT TO IRAN OF COMMERCIAL PASSENGER AIRCRAFT, PARTS AND SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing throw weight behind space engine; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Is Said to Weigh Used 777 Makeovers to Beef Up Cargo Line; 06/03/2018 – Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Announce Purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners; 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Boeing has about $20 billion in agreements with Iranian airlines for planes – but Trump’s plan to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal puts them in jeopardy; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation to Buy Six Boeing 787-9 Aircraft From Boeing; 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 30/04/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE SECURES MULTIPLE BOEING CONTRACTS; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 40,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $19.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

