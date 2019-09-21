Liberty Global Plc A (LBTYA) Holder First Mercantile Trust Co Decreased Holding by $548,451; 3M Co (MMM) Stake Maintained by Conning Inc

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc A (LBTYA) by 79.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 20,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 5,283 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143,000, down from 25,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.07. About 9.10 million shares traded or 272.75% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Conning Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 30,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 219,218 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.00M, up from 189,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.47M shares traded or 24.10% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 128.57% or $0.72 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $112.78M for 40.73 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.00% EPS growth.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $949.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,169 shares to 25,673 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corporate (VCSH) by 231,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Broad Usd High Yield C.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

