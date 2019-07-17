Liberty Global Class C (LBTYK) Position Has Boosted by St James Investment Company Llc; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Gabalex Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.13 Million as Share Value Rose

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Inc Class C (LBTYK) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 212,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.99M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Inc Class C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 1.19 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 3.56 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,549.30 down -5.16 points – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Liberty Global: If Vodafone And Sunrise Deals Go Through, Shareholders Get Virgin Media Business For Free – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group Holdings – Q1 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: KHC, WDC – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 100,459 shares to 461,277 shares, valued at $38.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,358 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activision’s (ATVI) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Sales Cross 2M – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Fourth Video Game ETF Arrives – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), The Stock That Zoomed 108% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

