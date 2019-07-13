Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (LEXEB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

We are comparing Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEB) and Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 44 0.24 N/A -2.60 0.00 Bilibili Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Bilibili Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Bilibili Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bilibili Inc. 0.00% -13.1% -8.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Bilibili Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bilibili Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Bilibili Inc. is $20, which is potential 21.95% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.59% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.9% of Bilibili Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 95.58% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.12% of Bilibili Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. -8.75% -9.92% 0% 0% 0% 7.39% Bilibili Inc. -9.39% -9.6% -14.67% 15.9% 28.67% 6.44%

For the past year Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Bilibili Inc.

Summary

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. beats Bilibili Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.