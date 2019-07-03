Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (LEXEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

As Internet Information Providers companies, Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) and TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 43 0.24 N/A -2.60 0.00 TechTarget Inc. 17 4.57 N/A 0.45 47.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and TechTarget Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and TechTarget Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4% TechTarget Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 7.5%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. Its rival TechTarget Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. TechTarget Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and TechTarget Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.4% and 76.4%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of TechTarget Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. -2.29% -5.57% -7.15% 0.95% 5.03% 8.87% TechTarget Inc. 22.84% 33.79% 36.69% 29.28% -8.76% 75.76%

For the past year Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. was less bullish than TechTarget Inc.

Summary

TechTarget Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.