Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (LEXEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 50 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Qutoutiao Inc. 4 0.00 66.31M -1.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4% Qutoutiao Inc. 1,581,181,295.75% -256.2% -99.1%

Liquidity

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Qutoutiao Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Qutoutiao Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Qutoutiao Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Qutoutiao Inc. is $14, which is potential 284.62% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 2.1%. Insiders held roughly 1.65% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 3.62% 9.94% 10.09% 24.43% 7.87% 28.92% Qutoutiao Inc. -14.23% 2.54% -40.5% -58.35% 0% -36.38%

For the past year Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Qutoutiao Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Qutoutiao Inc. beats Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.