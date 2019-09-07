Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (LEXEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE)

As Internet Information Providers companies, Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.06 N/A 1.31 4.57

Table 1 highlights Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4% Live Ventures Incorporated 0.00% 10.2% 3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Live Ventures Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Live Ventures Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.1% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.1% of Live Ventures Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.65%. Comparatively, Live Ventures Incorporated has 82.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 3.62% 9.94% 10.09% 24.43% 7.87% 28.92% Live Ventures Incorporated -10.66% -16.46% -22.6% -21.08% -53.39% -10.86%

For the past year Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Live Ventures Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Live Ventures Incorporated beats Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.