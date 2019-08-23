Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (LEXEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) and Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Grubhub Inc. 71 4.70 N/A 0.59 115.41

Table 1 demonstrates Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Grubhub Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Grubhub Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4% Grubhub Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.7%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. Its rival Grubhub Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Grubhub Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Grubhub Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Grubhub Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively the average target price of Grubhub Inc. is $95.17, which is potential 56.30% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Grubhub Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.1% and 0% respectively. 1.65% are Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Grubhub Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 3.62% 9.94% 10.09% 24.43% 7.87% 28.92% Grubhub Inc. -8.29% -11.65% -5.29% -15.41% -45.58% -11.95%

For the past year Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Grubhub Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Grubhub Inc. beats Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com. The company also provides Corporate program that helps businesses address inefficiencies in food ordering and associated billing; and delivery services for restaurants on its platform. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 415,000 menus from restaurants in 50 states; Grubhub for Restaurants that allows it to monitor orders through the takeout process; and Website design and hosting services for restaurants. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to GrubHub Inc. in February 2014. GrubHub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.