Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (LEXEA) and JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) Contrasting side by side

Since Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) and JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 JMU Limited 1 0.74 N/A -15.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4% JMU Limited 0.00% -391.7% -168.1%

Liquidity

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, JMU Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than JMU Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.1% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. shares and 1.3% of JMU Limited shares. 1.65% are Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.02% of JMU Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 3.62% 9.94% 10.09% 24.43% 7.87% 28.92% JMU Limited -12% -19.85% -34.13% 40.92% -62.06% 57.14%

For the past year Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than JMU Limited

Summary

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors JMU Limited.

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.