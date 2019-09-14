Liberty Capital Management Upped Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST); As Dennys (DENN) Shares Rose, Nicholas Investment Partners LP Decreased Position by $962,020

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 38,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 77,559 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 38,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Dennys Corp (DENN) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% . The institutional investor held 199,104 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, down from 247,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Dennys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 80,337 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 31/05/2018 – Denny’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees 2018 Rev $634M-$642M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denny’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DENN); 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 30/05/2018 – Denny’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6-7; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q Rev $155.3M; 17/05/2018 – VP Dunn Gifts 700 Of Denny’s Corp; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcdonald Inc Ca holds 10.09% or 3.80M shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 184,102 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 22,778 shares. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 1.88% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). City Trust Fl holds 0.62% or 46,239 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cantillon Capital Management Limited Liability reported 6.34M shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial Ser holds 1,158 shares. Penobscot Inv Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,900 shares. Natixis Advsr LP invested in 0.05% or 201,663 shares. Fil Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 42,431 shares. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Park Presidio Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 800,000 shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. Old Natl Bankshares In accumulated 206,071 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 26,653 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold DENN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 52.57 million shares or 4.13% less from 54.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) or 23,368 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Td Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Legal General Grp Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Wells Fargo And Co Mn stated it has 4.49M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Prudential Financial holds 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) or 59,072 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 135,487 shares. Eam Limited Liability Company accumulated 53,090 shares. Beddow Capital Mngmt owns 152,446 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% stake. Metropolitan Life New York holds 20,415 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 185,823 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Avenir reported 3.86 million shares or 8.26% of all its holdings.