Liberty Capital Management Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Position as Market Value Declined; Sfmg Maintains Stake in Atmos Energy (ATO)

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09M shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.57 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $109.63. About 607,023 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,463 shares. 325,520 were reported by Reaves W H. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 35,336 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The holds 22,175 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 3,238 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh reported 0.01% stake. Energ Income Ltd Com has invested 0.44% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 152,578 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.03% stake. 4,400 are owned by Everett Harris Com Ca. Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 109 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 193,251 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 2,232 shares. Hightower Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 18,026 shares.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $691.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 8,916 shares to 255,185 shares, valued at $51.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,119 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

