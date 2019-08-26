Liberty Capital Management Raised Conocophillips (COP) Stake; 2 Analysts Covering Regions Financial (RF)

Among 3 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Regions Financial has $19.5 highest and $17 lowest target. $17.75’s average target is 28.72% above currents $13.79 stock price. Regions Financial had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $18 target in Monday, April 22 report. See Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $19 New Target: $18 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $19.5 New Target: $18 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Reduce New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Initiate

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 106.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Liberty Capital Management Inc acquired 4,807 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Liberty Capital Management Inc holds 9,312 shares with $621,000 value, up from 4,505 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $55.97B valuation. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 7.13 million shares traded or 14.84% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP)

The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 12.28M shares traded or 3.41% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.76 billion. The Company’s Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. It has a 8.54 P/E ratio. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold Regions Financial Corporation shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 25,160 shares. Nordea Inv Ab accumulated 6.07M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Iberiabank Corp owns 47,708 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Security Trust Com invested in 0% or 778 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated invested in 24,522 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 333,812 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt L P holds 101,112 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) reported 37,148 shares. 15.68 million were reported by Geode Management Limited Liability. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.39% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 20,623 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 478,865 shares. Jag Ltd Company holds 0.15% or 63,972 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Cap Mgmt holds 6,849 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bb&T stated it has 0.1% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lincoln Lc holds 3,045 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cullinan Inc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 10,000 shares. D E Shaw And has 0.52% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Linscomb & Williams Incorporated holds 13,680 shares. Cap City Trust Fl holds 15,489 shares. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 220,699 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt LP reported 17,325 shares stake. Welch Group Inc Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 5,200 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 512 shares stake. Klingenstein Fields And Lc holds 202,717 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio.