Liberty Capital Management Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Cut by $961,346; Nwi Management LP Has Lifted United Continental Holdings (UAL) Holding by $4.74 Million; Stock Price Rose

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 11.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 375,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.92M, up from 315,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in United Continental Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.22. About 1.51M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 19/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $79 FROM $77; 31/05/2018 – United Accused of Broad Anti-Union Campaign Using TVs, Threats; 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 14/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS ATTENDANT DID NOT KNOWINGLY PLACE DOG IN OVERHEAD; 17/04/2018 – United Airlines Rallies as Pricing-Power Gains Ease Growth Fears; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 24/05/2018 – JUST IN: United Continental says it has reached a “resolution” with the owner of a dog that died in an overhead bin and is “deeply sorry for this tragic accident”; 21/04/2018 – DJ United Continental Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAL); 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Graybill Bartz Assoc holds 3.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 80,136 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 1.63 million shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.65% or 10.16M shares. First Foundation Advsr owns 19,257 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Capstone Fincl has 9,134 shares. 3.66M were reported by Letko Brosseau And Assocs Incorporated. Ing Groep Nv has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 1.21% or 76,622 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 161.47 million shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Lc invested in 48,187 shares. 12,361 are held by Shufro Rose & Lc. Cambridge Investment Research Inc owns 0.43% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 762,111 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Vanguard Group reported 0.74% stake. Central Fincl Bank And Trust Com stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “1 Big Reason T-Mobile/Sprint Will Be Good for Consumers – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 5G Stocks to Watch After Sprint/T-Mobile Approval – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Citigroup has invested 0.06% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Pzena Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 2,587 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 434,903 shares. Karp Management Corp reported 8,000 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 15,568 shares. Security holds 83 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 11,169 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Co has invested 0.17% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Massachusetts-based Altimeter Cap LP has invested 31.77% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 730,594 shares. Petrus Trust Com Lta stated it has 0.06% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Capital Fund Sa invested 0.03% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).