Liberty Capital Management Lowered Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $961,346 as Shares Declined; Needham Investment Management Increases Position in Neophotonics (NPTN)

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 272.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 139,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 494,423 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Provides Component Products to Certain ZTE Supply Chain Partners Which Is Estimated in 2017 to Have Been 3% of Total Rev; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 7.49M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott & Selber invested in 1.05% or 33,959 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na reported 49,411 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 31,883 shares. Maryland Mngmt holds 1.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 187,985 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va accumulated 147,783 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 218,200 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv invested in 27,504 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Glenview National Bank & Trust Tru Dept owns 64,699 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset accumulated 1.77% or 18.70M shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 127,788 shares. Vantage Investment Partners Limited Liability Company reported 177,825 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers holds 12,274 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 52,620 are owned by Orleans Cap Mgmt Corp La. Acropolis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 19,895 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). 211,984 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 160,023 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 202,175 shares. 2.04M were reported by Vanguard Gru. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Citadel invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Paradigm Mgmt owns 1.31 million shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 50,598 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 149,142 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 325,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Co accumulated 22,840 shares or 0% of the stock. Secor Cap Advsr LP reported 0.09% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 123,752 shares stake.

