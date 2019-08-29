Liberty Capital Management Increases Stake in Conocophillips (COP); Vocera Communications (VCRA) Shareholder Paradigm Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $310,000 as Stock Declined

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 4,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 9,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 3.38 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 421,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 411,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $731.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 377,707 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Base Year – Vocera – Professional Services and Maintenance for Clinical; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Rev $40.2M; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 29/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Rev $39.5M-$43.5M; 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Rev $175M-$183M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodman Fin reported 0.41% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Epoch Inv Prtn reported 3,928 shares. Bragg Advisors Inc reported 97,489 shares. Parsons Cap Ri reported 0.62% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Baker Ellis Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Prudential Public Limited invested in 0.04% or 185,382 shares. Da Davidson And reported 0.13% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% stake. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.72% or 6.56 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 59,590 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 218,613 shares. Pathstone Family Office accumulated 0% or 201 shares. Lagoda Investment Mngmt Lp reported 800 shares stake. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Inc Ct holds 5,850 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92M and $198.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,294 shares to 37,124 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcore Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 778,142 shares to 479,042 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac/Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,000 shares, and cut its stake in Huttig Building (NASDAQ:HBP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdt Prns Lc stated it has 46,313 shares. Blackrock invested in 2.17 million shares or 0% of the stock. Menta Ltd Liability invested 0.11% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.02% or 1.11 million shares. 50,000 are owned by Perceptive Ltd Liability Corporation. 877 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York. Millrace Asset Gru reported 2.1% stake. Riverhead Cap Management has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 1,685 shares. Jefferies Gp reported 29,800 shares. Us Bankshares De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Bb&T holds 6,699 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.33% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Intl Inc has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). 45,307 are held by Comerica Savings Bank.

