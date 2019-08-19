Liberty Capital Management Increases Stake in Conocophillips (COP); As Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Shares Rose, North Run Capital LP Trimmed Its Stake

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 805,560 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-15; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING APPOINTS TERESA SPARKS INTERIM CFO; 09/05/2018 – WCBS-TV Reports Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY lncorporates The Wand® Computer Assisted Anesthesia Technology for Pediatric Dentistry Patients; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING TRANSACTION AND ORGANIZATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OF $545 MLN TO $575 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 04/04/2018 – Former Brookdale CEO Bill Sheriff to Rejoin Company as Consultant; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVE WORK STILL NEEDS TO BE DONE REGARDING BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND STRATEGIC DIRECTION; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 4,807 shares as the company's stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 9,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.04B market cap company. The stock increased 5.08% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 6.99 million shares traded or 12.92% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $321,624 activity. Shares for $24,915 were bought by BROMLEY MARCUS E on Friday, March 1. Warren Denise Wilder had bought 5,000 shares worth $32,786. $138,990 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was bought by BUMSTEAD FRANK M on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold BKD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 277,275 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 15.53M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 14,800 shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.48 million shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Tudor Et Al holds 0.02% or 82,134 shares in its portfolio. 940,940 were accumulated by West Family. Metropolitan Life New York holds 7,120 shares. Lee Danner Bass stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Kbc Nv invested in 118,565 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited has 0.09% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). American Century holds 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) or 582,097 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 110,369 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership accumulated 22,970 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And Com Inc accumulated 2.49M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary owns 0.05% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 29,077 shares. Argent reported 43,706 shares. Ironwood Ltd stated it has 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Srb has invested 0.07% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.02% or 4,725 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.18% or 3,894 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated invested in 117,162 shares. Architects Inc reported 300 shares. Summit Finance Wealth Advsr Lc invested in 0.05% or 3,055 shares. West Family Invs holds 7,200 shares. Bath Savings Com invested 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.15% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 3.25 million shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.81% or 51,191 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company holds 7,057 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.