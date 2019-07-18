Liberty Capital Management Increases Position in Conocophillips (COP); Decatur Capital Management Maintains Position in Kla (KLAC)

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 14,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,163 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 51,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.67. About 169,033 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 4,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.22. About 303,910 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA CHANGING ALL ITS OIL EXPORTS TO FREE-ON-BOARD (FOB) TRADE DENOMINATION TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 7,598 shares to 44,188 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc. by 13,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,039 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Advsr Lc reported 2,000 shares. Moreover, Ellington Management Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 3,600 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.07% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 24,580 shares. Cibc Asset Inc holds 22,127 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 0% or 2,202 shares. 11,600 are held by Cullinan Inc. Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 1,235 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Moreover, Theleme Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 2.07% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 1,176 shares. Raymond James And Assoc invested 0.02% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 152,088 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 32,138 shares stake. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 476 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $119,198 activity.

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92M and $198.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,294 shares to 37,124 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

