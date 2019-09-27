Liberty Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $1.24 Million; Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Holding Maintained by Ranger Investment Management Lp

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 38,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 77,559 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, up from 38,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 2.89M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 35,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 160,895 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 125,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 21,376 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 139,233 shares to 224,495 shares, valued at $20.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omega Flex Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 20,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,302 shares, and cut its stake in Marten Transportltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,490 activity.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMOT shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes.