Liberty Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $1.24 Million; Eii Capital Management Position in Host Hotels & Resorts Com (HST) Lowered as Stock Value Declined

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 38,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 77,559 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, up from 38,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.65. About 1.09 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com (HST) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 17,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 90,467 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, down from 107,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.42. About 3.43M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Fin Svcs holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 181,356 shares. Sei Invests owns 236,847 shares. Maryland-based Wms Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Amer Intl Grp Incorporated stated it has 607,809 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Central Natl Bank Trust Com owns 332 shares. Grand Jean Cap Mngmt reported 8,808 shares. 67,926 are held by Redmond Asset Ltd Com. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 2.99M shares in its portfolio. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability reported 400 shares. 58,001 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Lc. Prudential Public Limited Liability invested in 0% or 14,310 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 3.52M shares. Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 148,673 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 1.42 million shares.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) by 5,240 shares to 20,905 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 4,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com (NYSE:ELS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold HST shares while 151 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 681.04 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Secs Gp reported 5.41M shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 493,794 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 300,776 shares. The Colorado-based Paragon Management Ltd has invested 0.16% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 8,241 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation has 0.04% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 730,928 shares. 30,400 are held by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. M&T Comml Bank Corporation accumulated 0% or 52,268 shares. Moody Retail Bank Division has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). 82.88M are held by Blackrock. Driehaus Management Limited Liability owns 10,443 shares. Advisors Asset Management reported 57,056 shares. 11.70 million were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST).