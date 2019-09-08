Liberty Capital Management Has Upped Position in Schwab Charles New (SCHW) as Valuation Declined; Credit Suisse Ag Trimmed Its Position in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) by $3.41 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 18.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 69,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 303,198 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96 million, down from 372,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 980,281 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 39.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 9,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 31,996 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 22,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 6.92 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $198.02 million for 6.31 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.54 million shares to 3.61 million shares, valued at $172.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 139,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A also bought $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares.

