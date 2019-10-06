Liberty Capital Management Has Upped Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $1.24 Million; Howard Capital Management Stake In Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Was Boosted

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 38,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 77,559 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 38,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 4,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 144,723 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.70 million, up from 140,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $116.61. About 1.97 million shares traded or 12.73% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.